The Buggiest Weapon in ‘Destiny 2′ Breaks Once More.

Players have already discovered a way to exploit the infamous Telesto fusion weapon to interrupt PvP battles just a few hours after the latest patch for “Destiny 2” went live.

The most recent 3.3.1.2 hotfix fixed some Telesto difficulties. Telesto bolts will no longer be able to be shot and destroyed, and the weapon’s bullets will no longer cling to players, therefore ending the “Telesto Vesto” approach in the Crucible. Players, on the other hand, have very instantly discovered a way to take advantage of the unique fusion rifle’s improvements.

As seen in this short clip by Twitter user @Hive Thrall, the now-indestructible Telesto bolts may be used to entirely neutralize several Super abilities in the Crucible. Telesto shots can be utilized to block and absorb incoming Super damage when fired at sliding doors, such as those seen in the Cauldron map.

This is especially problematic for Supers like Chaos Reach, Silence and Squall, whose massive hitboxes can be totally obscured by a few Telesto bolts, thereby negating their powers.

A well-placed Telesto blast can also shut down roaming Supers like Hammer of Sol and Daybreak. The bolts will not only stop projectiles, but they will also stop players from pushing through blocked doors without being badly injured or killed instantaneously.

The benefit of this Telesto exploit is that the bolts’ lifespan have been shortened from 10 seconds to only five seconds. Furthermore, because the Cauldron is the only map with moveable doors, this appears to be exclusively relevant there.

This new hack may not be as game-breaking as the previously patched “Telesto Vesto” approach, which allows players to coat teammates with Telesto shots that temporarily absorb all opponent fire. In reality, the latest vulnerability isn’t quite as bad as the weapon’s long history of game-breaking exploits.

The Telesto unusual fusion rifle unleashes a barrage of bursting plasma bolts with the ability to adhere to surfaces. Oddly enough, from the original “Destiny” game, this small interaction has caused the weapon to activate a broad variety of strange and unexpected faults.