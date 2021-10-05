The Body Shop in Liverpool ONE will close for a major renovation next week.

For four weeks, The Body Shop in Liverpool ONE will be closed for refurbishment.

It will close on October 10th, with a focus on sustainability across the board when it reopens.

Customers will be able to purchase refillable bottles at the new-look shop, which will help to reduce plastic waste.

In addition to a refill station, the new business plans to repackage all of its products in order to become completely vegan by 2022.

All of this is being done to help restore The Body Shop’s original ethos, which was founded by Anita Roddick.

The Body Shop is known for its extensive line of cruelty-free skin care.

It’s also well-known for its Christmas gifts, so don’t worry if you were planning on doing your Christmas shopping there in the coming weeks; you can still do so online.

On November 5, the new Liverpool ONE store will open.