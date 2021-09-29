The BloodyStealer Trojan is a new malware that steals data and passwords from gamers on Steam, GOG, Origin, and Epic.

According to a new research, malicious actors are presently targeting players by using new malware to obtain access to and steal information from their Steam, GOG, Epic Games, and EA Origin accounts.

The malware, dubbed BloodyStealer by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, is capable of scraping information from session data and passwords on the aforementioned sites, according to Kaspersky.

The virus is purportedly being offered and sold for $10 per month or $40 for a “lifetime license” on the dark web and darknet forums.

BloodyStealer was initially discovered by the cybersecurity firm in March.

BloodyStealer, according to Kaspersky researchers, may scrape information such as device data, desktop files, bank details, RAM logs, uTorrent files, and screenshots in addition to session data and passwords.

The malware’s data is subsequently sent to a remote server, where it is most likely monetized through Telegram channels or darknet services.

Since its detection, Kaspersky has discovered that the virus has been used in assaults targeting persons in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“BloodyStealer is still very new on the market when compared to other existing malware tools; however, we have detected detections of BloodyStealer across Europe, Latin America, and the APAC area by analyzing accessible telemetry data,” Kaspersky wrote in a blog post.

We discovered that BloodyStealer predominantly affected residential users at the time of the investigation.”

When gamers download dubious files or apps, the majority of which include features that allow them to cheat in games, they become vulnerable to the attack. This implies that gamers must remain attentive in order to safeguard their devices from the BloodyStealer and other malware. They should avoid downloading dubious programs or files, as they may include malware.

Furthermore, players should use two-factor authentication to secure their accounts. It is safer to get games or sign up for gaming-related subscriptions from official sites.

According to Kaspersky, “BloodyStealer is a prime example of an advanced tool used by cybercriminals to access the gaming business.” “With its effective anti-detection techniques and affordable pricing, it will almost certainly be seen in conjunction with other malware families in the near future.”