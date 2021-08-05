The ‘Beyond Good And Evil 2’ leak has some bad news for previous-generation console owners.

In July, Ubisoft revealed that “Beyond Good and Evil 2” was in the works, but other details about the sequel were scant. Surprisingly, a fresh leak has surfaced that may surprise Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.

A Resetera user provided the most recent information about “Beyond Good and Evil 2.” It appears that Ubisoft will no longer be releasing the game for previous-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The information was discovered, according to the user, when analyzing the beta invite for Ubisoft’s upcoming shooter XDefiant. After registering for the “Beyond Good and Evil 2” beta a few years back, the user was able to check the game’s beta and discovered that it only supported Xbox One, Xbox One S, PS5, and PC.

If this is true, it will be a huge letdown given that the game was originally planned for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. However, the user noted that the platforms may just be for the game’s beta and not for the full version.

“I joined up for the BG&E 2 beta years ago and had Xbox One selected there, but it appears like the beta will at least be current-gen only,” the member wrote on the famous video game forum. While there have been reports concerning the game’s release date, fans may have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to rumors, the game is suffering some development challenges. Michael Ancel, the game designer for “Beyond Good and Evil,” left the firm last year, and his departure could have hampered the game’s development.

The development of “Beyond Good and Evil 2” is progressing well, according to the French video game developer and publisher. When asked if Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be released in 2024, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet remarked last month, “We are progressing well with Beyond Good and Evil 2, but it’s too early to tell you more at this moment.”

Since 2012, “Beyond Good and Evil 2” has been in the works. In 2016, it went into pre-production. The game was revealed during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo.