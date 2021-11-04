The Best Ways To Get Glimmer In ‘Destiny 2’

Glimmer is the main money in “Destiny 2,” and it’s utilized for practically all upgrades. As part of the game’s natural progression ladder, players will need to spend a lot of this currency on everything from exotic goods to completely upgraded weapons and armor.

Glimmer can be obtained by almost every activity in the game, so simply playing through “Destiny 2’s” content should provide gamers with a big wallet in no time. There are, however, ways to speed up the process for those who want to take their Glimmer farming to the next level.

The greatest techniques to farm Glimmer in “Destiny 2” that don’t rely on exploiting flaws or defects are listed below.

Resources for Sale

Selling resources to Spider in the Tangled Shore is the quickest way to get Glimmer right away. Players can exchange ten of a particular resource for 10,000 Glimmer, making this a very quick and painless way to obtain some cash.

The trick is that the resource Spider requests changes on a regular basis. If you don’t have a substantial cache of planetary materials on hand, this strategy may be unreliable for new players, and even seasoned Guardians can run out of resources from time to time.

Bounty HuntingIf you don’t have any materials, you can instead chase bounty targets from Spider. Each bounty pays out thousands of Glimmer, making it a convenient and consistent source of revenue. They’re also simple to pull off, given that bounty targets are merely tougher copies of patrol-level foes.

To make bounty hunting more efficient, group bounty targets based on their locations. However, purchasing Ghost Fragments is required for each bounty. Completing any action on the Tangled Shore will win you these.

Nightfalls

While Nightfall strikes aren’t ideal for farming Glimmer, they are ideal for players who want to harvest many resources at the same time. Upgrade Modules, Enhancement Cores, and Enhancement Prisms, as well as the regular assortment of Nightfall-exclusive gear and exotic items, can be dropped by Nightfalls.

Easy Nightfall strikes, such as the Lake of Shadows and Devil’s Lair, are ideal for farming resources because they can be completed in under 10 minutes with a skilled squad. In no time, players who complete enough of these tasks will be swimming in Glimmer, gear, and upgrade materials.