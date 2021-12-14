The Best Ways To Get Enhancement Cores In ‘Destiny 2’

The item upgrade mechanism in “Destiny 2” is built around Enhancement Cores. If players want to properly upgrade their gear, they’ll need a lot of them, and they’ll need even more if they want to buy Ascendant Shards from vendors.

Normal gameplay will provide a few hundred Enhancement Cores for everyone, but it will be a laborious and painful process. For players that can’t wait to Masterwork their gear, here are some of the greatest and most time-efficient ways to farm cores.

How to Get Enhancement CoresCores drop as a reward from practically every activity in the game, as previously stated. Difficult Nightfall strikes often reward a large number of Enhancement Cores at the end of each run, but depending on the weekly cycle, these missions might be either too difficult or too unpleasant to farm.

Farming Hero difficulty Nightfalls with a Lesser Core Harvest (Vanguard) mod equipped on the Ghost shell located in the character menu is one way to make this less laborious. Enhancement Cores will drop more frequently from strike bosses as a result of this update.

In addition, this Lesser Core Harvest mod includes Crucible and Gambit versions. Should they be able to hit their headshots consistently, good PvP players should be able to snag at least one core per match, but this approach is less reliable than merely farming Nightfalls.

Lost Sectors Of Legend And Mastery

If each of these actions is accomplished solo, players will receive Enhancement Cores as well as some unique exotic armor pieces like as the Cuirass of the Fallen Star or Mask of Bakris. Because Lost Sectors are often completed rapidly, this may prove to be a speedier and more gratifying method.

Bounties for Gunsmiths

Each Gunsmith Bounty will grant an Enhancement Core, allowing players to obtain up to four for free per day. Dismantling the weapon that Banshee grants players may also yield an extra core, as well as turning in Gunsmith Materials.

Clan Engrams every week

After accomplishing the weekly clan milestone, players in a Level 4 clan can get seven Enhancement Cores from Hawthorne. Remember to pay her a visit before the weekly reset to receive your free cores.