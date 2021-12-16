The Best Ways To Farm Dawning Ingredients in ‘Destiny 2’

If players want to get those perfectly-rolled weapons for this year’s Dawning event, they’ll need a lot of ingredients.

Baking magic space cookies the usual manner can take a long time, so gamers may wish to look into some faster options. Here are the best ways to farm for ingredients and loot in “Destiny 2” for this year’s Dawning. Loot Boxes And Cookie Ingredients After completing the two quest chains from Zavala and Saint-14, players will be able to use Eva’s gift boxes to unlock and target-farm the various Dawning weapons. This is the most efficient method for obtaining Dawning weaponry, although it will still take some effort.

To bake cookies, you’ll need a mix of common and uncommon materials, as well as some Dawning Essences. These will drop naturally during normal gameplay, however they can be power-farmed to increase cookie production.

Farming Taken Thralls at the Thrallway in the Shattered Throne or the Shuro Chi boss battle in the Last Wish raid are two of the finest ways to gather ingredients. At the Thrallway, Thralls will spawn indefinitely, and players may easily reset the Shuro Chi region to continue farming opponents indefinitely.

Alternatively, the infinitely spawning Hive monsters near the Grasp of Avarice dungeon’s loot cave entrance are a fantastic way to gather enormous amounts of Chitin Powder.

Recipes for the Best Cookies

Because the aforementioned sources will provide loads of Taken Butter or Chitin Powder, it’ll be ideal to harvest the enemy with weapons that match cookie recipes for these ingredients.

Because it has endless ammo and a large area of effect, the Trinity Ghoul is likely the finest weapon to employ when farming for ingredients. Multifaceted Flavors or Electric Flavor will drop from kills with this bow. For the following delights, combine these with Taken Butter and Chitin Powder: Before returning to orbit, spend a few minutes killing adversaries in one of the places listed above. Craft whatever delicacies you like, then give them all to Variks, Xur, or Tess Everis to get some loot boxes and other rewards.

Keep in mind that you can only farm Essence of Dawning by completing playlist activities.