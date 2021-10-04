The Best Tips For Leveling Up Quickly In ‘New World’

MMOs may be tedious to grind for XP, and “New World” is no exception. Because of the emphasis on large-scale PvP warfare and skirmishes in this game, some players, especially those who like to play PvE, may find leveling up swiftly to be slightly more challenging than usual.

Fortunately, “New World” offers a wide range of activities to suit all types of gamers. For those who are new to “New World,” here are some advice on how to grind for XP as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Bounties from factions and town councils

Players will soon arrive to their first settlement after completing the introductory tasks, when they will have the opportunity to join one of the game’s three primary factions. Players that reach this point early in the game will be able to accept faction bounties and town board requests.

Players will be required to complete basic chores such as clearing monster camps, hunting animals, and supplying resources for towns as part of these bounties. Completing bounties will award you with a reasonable amount of XP as well as additional rewards, and the total quantity of rewards will grow according on your level.

Take as many of these bounties as you can and complete them all before heading back to town. Also, when trekking from one objective location to the next, attempt to gather as many resources as possible to make each bounty run more rewarding.

Crafting

This links up nicely with the gold and materials obtained from bounties. Not only will some town board bounties necessitate the use of created resources, but crafting will also provide players with a significant amount of XP.

Players will eventually need to level up their crafting talents towards the end game, so it’s better to get started now. To gain as much trade skill and player XP as possible, refine materials and turn them into valuable things.

Expeditions

Players who have reached level 23 can begin running the Amrine Excavation dungeon in Windsward for a big amount of XP and some excellent prize drops. A good group of adventurers should be able to get through this dungeon quickly and easily.

Barkimedes, a dog outside the Amrine Excavation site, will provide players a recurring bounty involving retrieving bones from creatures inside the dungeon. To maximize your XP rewards, take this prize before every Amrine run.