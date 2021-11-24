The Best Technomancer DPS Build for ‘Outriders’.

Among all of the classes in “Outriders,” the Technomancer remains the king of single-target DPS, even after numerous patches. While both the Pyromancer and the Trickster have anomaly round abilities, the Technomancer’s kit and legendary armor choices outperforms both in terms of sheer damage output.

This CT15 Expedition build is optimized for maximal weapon damage with Blighted Rounds, as well as as many damage-stacking modifications and perks as possible using the Technomancer’s unique legendaries and class tree nodes – ideal for gamers who enjoy inflicting massive amounts of damage from afar.

Armor of Legend, Skills, and Mods

The Borealis Monarch armor set is the highlight of this build, as it provides a 90% damage benefit against frozen opponents as well as a 10% Critical Hit damage boost for a short time after utilizing the Cold Snap ability.

Take the set’s leg, glove, and boot pieces for the Shatter, Freezing Boost, and Sharp Eye mods, and make sure the rest of the armor has Firepower and Long-Range Damage stats.

Consider the following options for other mods:

These mods are aimed at improving the build’s three core abilities: Blighted Rounds, Cold Snap, and Blighted Turret.

Blighted Turret may be used to freeze adversaries from afar, while Cold Snap can be used to freeze enemies who go too close. Blighted Rounds will do considerably more damage to targets with both the Freeze and Toxic statuses, which should be no problem with this configuration.

Tree of Classes

Take Grand Amplification, Assault Master, Empowering Antenna, and all the nodes that boost weapon damage and armor penetration down the Pestilence talent tree.

When playing with groups, use Two Sides of the Power and Blurscreen if survivability is a concern.

Recommended WeaponsDue to their high damage output per trigger pull, burst-fire assault rifles are ideal for this build.

Because foes will almost constantly be frozen, use Wrath of Moloch from the Inferno Seed rifle as your main damaging mod, and pair it with either Amber Vault’s Killing Spree for maximum damage or Absolute Zero’s Ultimate Freezing Bullets for on-demand freezing.