The Best Places to Farm Crystal Cores in the ‘Genshin Impact’ Guide

Collecting Crystal Cores in “Genshin Impact” can be a time-consuming process, especially if you want to collect a significant number of them. Crystal Cores are utilized in a variety of recipes, with Condensed Resin being the most noteworthy and prevalent item on which players use them.

The elemental Crystalflies that may be found all around Teyvat are the only source of Crystal Cores. When approached, these sentient bulbs of crystalline elemental energy tend to fly away, making core gathering difficult if done incorrectly. Fortunately, there are some areas on the world map where players can discover a large number of Crystalflies, making core farming a little easier.

In “Genshin Impact,” here are some of the finest spots to farm Crystal Cores, as well as some ideas on how to acquire Crystalflies as quickly as possible.

Mondstadt’s Dawn Winery

Crystalflies can be found flying over the Dawn Winery’s vineyards, hovering near the fruits to be readily collected. However, there are a lot of Crystalflies at the winery and surrounding the Statue of the Seven, making this one of the most profitable Crystal Core locations in the game.

Guyun Stone Forest, Guyun Domain, Liyue

There are eight Geo Crystalflies in front of the Domain of Guyun’s main entrance, but due to their close proximity, most players will only be able to reach two or three of them before the rest of the flock flies away.

Liyue Harbor, Mt. Tianheng

A little cave to the northeast of the Mt. Tianheng teleporter has roughly six Geo Crystalflies. However, similar to the Domain of Guyun, collecting all of the flies inside the cave can be difficult due to their close closeness. Players should take advantage of their elevation by gliding from above and grabbing Crystalflies on their way down.

Other Locations

Crystalflies can be found near the immediate vicinity of a teleporter at a few places on the map. These are the following:

Once players have located the Crystalfly spawn points, they can mark these locations for easy travel. Alternatively, a variety of interactive maps are accessible online to assist players in pinpointing the exact locations of resources and other items on the world map.