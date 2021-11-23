The Best Firepower Devastator Build For Expeditions, according to the ‘Outriders’.

Weapon builds aren’t usually the first thing that comes to mind for Devastator mains looking to push through the toughest levels of “Outriders.”

With its skills, the class already deals a lot of damage, so opting for a weaker gun-focused build usually leads in shorter clear times.

However, there is one setup that can allow Devastators to compete with the other classes’ anomalous bullet compositions. Here’s a quick instruction on how to develop an effective Firepower Devastator build for “Outriders” for gamers that want to really use their guns. Armor of Legend, Skills, and Mods The legendary Statue set, which offers 100% bonus weapon damage and weapon leech when either Golem or Tremor is active, is at the heart of this build. Use any leg and boot pieces that provide the same stats as the Statue helmet, gloves, and chest pieces for additional Firepower and Cooldown Reduction.

These armor mods will increase Golem’s uptime and provide three extra sources of Firepower to increase weapon damage output even more. If the need arises, feel free to add some protective mods or damage-boosting mods for Elites.

Keep both Golem and Tremor equipped to get the most out of the Statue set’s passive. Use Gravity Leap or Endless Mass for the third skill slot; the former is superior for mobility, while the latter is better for crowd control.

Tree of Classes

After using Endless Mass or Gravity Leap, the Vanquisher tree delivers the best weapon bonuses, and the Altered Charge capstone node can provide an additional 70% bonus weapon damage.

Take advantage of every node that boosts Armor Piercing, Close Range Damage, and Assault Weapon Damage. Along the route to Altered Charge, pick up the Champion, Assault Master, and Bounty Hunter nodes.

Weapons that are recommended

Due to their high damage output per trigger pull, burst assault rifles are ideal for this configuration. Ultimate Storm Whip, for example, can dramatically boost a weapon’s single-target damage output, while Ultimate Damage Link can be used as an AoE mod.

To get guaranteed crits after every kill, use Embalmer’s Gaze. This works well with the Firepower armor mods, allowing players to easily melt elite adversaries when the Firepower buffs are active.