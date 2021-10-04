The Best Easter Eggs and Hidden References in ‘Alan Wake Remastered’

Pop cultural references, cryptic Easter eggs, and secret tale tidbits abound in Alan Wake. This website has produced a list of some of the top highlights to look out for when playing the new remaster of the game.

Remedy Entertainment is a studio recognized for its eccentricities and unconventional creative choices. They routinely incorporate live-action media into their games, draw inspiration from unlikely sources, and frequently deny players obvious solutions or narrative closure.

While 2018’s Control has its share of oddities, Alan Wake is unquestionably Remedy’s most peculiar offering. The game incorporates elements from cult films (particularly David Lynch’s output), television shows such as Lost and The Twilight Zone, and even Stephen King’s literary works.

As a result, providing a short overview of the tale is hard due to the sheer number of elements at play. It includes an abduction plan, an author whose works seem prophetic, a supernatural power invading a tiny village, time travel, doppelgngers, secret societies, and the everlasting allure of a good cup of coffee, among other things.

Many of the disclosures and secrets are deviously placed throughout the stages, so if you don’t investigate every nook of the game’s universe, a lot of its story will go right over your head. There are also a number of amusing references and Easter eggs to be found.

We’ve put up a list of the most fascinating things to find in Alan Wake Remastered to help you get the most out of your visit to Bright Springs.

A Meeting With the Kidnapper Before It’s Too Late

When you arrive in Bright Falls by boat, you are greeted by Pat Maine, the local radio DJ, who is a friendly face. If you turn around and go to the opposite end of the ship, you’ll meet another character sooner than you expected.

This evasive gentleman may be the kidnapper who eventually wants Alan’s manuscript as a ransom for his wife. He can be seen gazing over the boat’s railings, mockingly talking to himself about. This is a condensed version of the information.