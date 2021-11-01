The Best ‘Destiny 2’ Armor Mods to Keep an Eye On

Aside from exotic gear and legendary weaponry, the Armor system in “Destiny 2” can be customized to your heart’s content.

Players may fit mods into their armor components to make entertaining and innovative builds that cater to specific playstyles. These mods provide substantial advantages that encourage players to play in specific ways or employ specific sorts of gear, greatly expanding the loadout diversity in “Destiny 2.”

The majority of the game’s mods, however, are locked behind RNG, which means that if players aren’t paying attention to “Destiny 2’s” daily and weekly vendor resets, they may miss out on some very effective armor mods.

Here are some of the best armor mods in “Destiny 2” that gamers shouldn’t miss.

Generators of Elemental Wells

Due to the Warmind Cell nerf, elemental well builds have grown increasingly popular in the current season of “Destiny 2.” For those who are unaware, elemental wells can be created by installing the necessary modules.

Here are a couple elemental well generators to keep an eye on:

Other mods that offer elemental wells added effects, such as Font of Might and Well of Ions, work best with these generators.

Friendships with Influence

The Powerful Friends is a fantastic support mod that buffs an entire fireteam at once. When the user of Powerful Friends is charged with Light, all of their fireteam members are charged as well.

When an Arc Charged with Light mod is equipped in a separate armor piece or another Arc mod is slotted into the same armor piece as Powerful Friends, it also offers +20 Mobility, making this an extremely energy-efficient mod that everyone should have.

Unflinching Mods, Loaders, and Targeting Mods

Ada-1 sells a variety of Loaders, Targetters, and Unflinching mods that can dramatically improve a player’s “Destiny 2” experience in all aspects. Unflinching and Targeting mods are particularly beneficial in the Crucible, as they can assist players stay competitive with one another.

Weapon parts can also be turned in to Banshee-44 in the Tower for these upgrades.