The Best Bow DPS Build For Expeditions Is ‘New World’.

Bows are ideal for gamers who want to combat in the “New World” from a safe distance. When hitting headshots, these weapons deliver a lot of chunk damage, and unlike muskets, bows can reload and shoot at a considerably faster rate.

The bows’ distinct skill trees allow for a variety of playstyles, some of which are better suited to particular scenarios than others. With this in mind, the Bow can be used as a mobile skirmishing weapon or an AoE tool in Expeditions and large-scale PvP.

Bows are excellent for providing good damage at a distance while pelting adversaries with area attacks and damage-over-time effects in Expeditions. Here’s an example of a dungeon DPS bow build.

Bowmanship

Bows have a greater number of AoE assaults than muskets. Because creatures usually spawn in big groupings, area attacks are particularly crucial in Expeditions. The team’s tank will take less damage and the healer will spend less mana topping everyone off if a DPS party member eliminates groups of enemies faster. Take the following steps for faster AoE clearing: The goal of this construct is to deliver as much damage as possible to as many targets as possible. Rain of Arrows and Poison Shot both have damage-over-time effects that accumulate, making them excellent for both groups and solitary targets.

When possible, players should use Evasive Tactics and Long Range to their advantage. To maximize the damage potential of abilities, try to dodge before using them.

Penetrating Shot should only be utilized against a group of foes when a properly aligned shot can be taken to fully utilize the Blood-Soaked Arrow passive. If players are continually surrounded by adversaries, this talent can be replaced with Evade Shot.

If your single-target DPS is poor, consider getting the Aim True passive to increase the damage of fully drawn shots, and always aim for the head.

Players can choose between the Spear and the Rapier as secondary weapons. Spears will assist players in knocking down foes, while rapiers will provide additional mobility and dueling power.