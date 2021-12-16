The Best Arataki Itto Artifacts, Weapons, And Team Comps From ‘Genshin Impact’

Itto, the newest character to join the cast of “Genshin Impact,” has the most sustained DPS of any Geo character and the fastest attack speed of all Claymore users in the game.

Itto, like Razor and Eula, is a self-centered DPS character. While he doesn’t offer much in the way of team-wide support, he compensates with sheer damage. Here are some of Arataki Itto’s most impressive builds and team synergies, demonstrating why he is The One and Oni.

To Play It To

The majority of Itto’s damage comes from the different buffs he can get from his abilities. Akaushi Burst, his Elemental Skill, causes him to hurl a young bull at enemies, aggroing them while providing Itto with stacks of Superlative Strength.

Itto’s Charged Attack is considerably enhanced by Superlative Strength, turning into a deadly series of attacks that ends with a Plunging Attack. This effect also stops his Charged Attacks from draining his stamina.

Royal Descent, Itto’s Elemental Burst, increases his attack speed while also increasing his damage based on his DEF stat. This ability also turns his weapon attack damage to Geo damage at the cost of his Elemental and Physical resistances being reduced.

To maximum damage, attempt to acquire as many stacks of Superlative Strength as possible before utilizing Itto’s Burst and continuing using his Charged Attacks. Remember to shield him before using Oni mode to protect him from harm.

Itto’s intrinsic DEF scaling makes the Husk of Opulent Dreams set a perfect fit for him, since it gives stacking DEF benefits and an extra source of bonus Geo damage. Players can still employ a four-piece Gladiator set, although Opulent Dreams offers the best perks.

Try to gain as much DEF, Geo DMG, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG on all pieces as possible. While in his Burst, Geo DMG will increase Itto’s damage, and ATK percent will increase his damage at all times.

Itto’s Best Weapons

Itto was designed specifically for the Redhorn Stonethresher. Itto’s kit benefits from its intrinsic DEF stats and DEF damage scaling. Whiteblind, on the other hand, can be a good F2P option because it has identical metrics.

Compositions of the best Arataki Itto teams

Because Geo doesn't deal any extra damage with responses, it's preferable to team Itto up with another Geo and two Pyro characters for the best passive bonuses. While providing shields and crowd control, use Zhongli.