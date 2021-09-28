The Battle Royale game’s servers are down while it prepares for the v18.10 update.

While the next update for Season 8 is being carried out, the Fortnite servers will be unavailable for a period of scheduled downtime.

Season 8 (also known as “Cubed”) debuted just over two weeks ago, with a customized Toona Fish character, a brand new battle pass, a revamped punchcard system, and a swarm of enemies that dwell interdimensional anomalies strewn throughout the landscape.

The first significant update of the season, v18.10, is out today, but details on what it will include are scarce. According to credible data miners, Epic Games and Hasbro’s Monopoly brand may be working together in the future. If these rumors are true, elements from the boardgame (such as the top hat and race vehicle) will be turned into decorative back-bling options for your avatar.

Monopoly Cosmetics x Fortnite?

I’m not sure if it’s a collaboration, but it appears to be; they’ve just been decoded! pic.twitter.com/qn9k20ORlY

September 24, 2021 HYPEX (@HYPEX)

In addition to new weaponry and a long-awaited improvement to the amount of XP earned in online matches, v18.10 is expected to bring an additional Point of Interest (POI) to the island. That last section will address a point of contention that has hung over the first weeks of Fortnite Season 8, as fans have observed that they are not leveling up as quickly as they used to using the battle pass.

Whatever modifications v18.10 brings to Fortnite Season 8, they will require a period of server downtime to execute. This is why you can’t play the battle royale or even get the game’s main screen to load (if you try, it just says “Servers Not Responding”).

The outage occurred at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, though matchmaking was stopped 30 minutes beforehand to guarantee that no one was thrown out in the middle of a game.

There has been no official indication on how long this outage will persist, although these updates often take between 2 and 4 hours to complete.

