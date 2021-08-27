The Battle Pass System in ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ is explained by the developers.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob has revealed that their next free-to-play shooter will be supported by a battle pass system similar to Fortnite’s.

During an exclusive conversation with This website, the game’s producer, David Sirland, discussed the announcement in greater depth.

Vampire: The Masquerade began as a tabletop RPG (similar to Dungeons and Dragons) before being adapted into a number of video games. Bloodhunt is an attempt to migrate into the online shooter industry, but the majority of these spin-offs have stayed true to the franchise’s roots.

It’s a battle royale game that’s similar to Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, like most other products in this popular genre, will be supported by a battle pass system. This was revealed at Sharkmob’s presentation at yesterday’s Future Games Show, where they discussed their plans for season 0 content in the game.

The battle pass will allow you to earn additional stuff by leveling up through a tiered progression system, similar to Fortnite. Naturally, access to this will be restricted behind a paywall, although no price has been set yet.

Producer David Sirland acknowledged in an exclusive interview with This website that the awards from this battle pass are entirely aesthetic. As a result, premium clients will not have any gameplay benefits over everyone else.

Sirland clarified, saying, “It’s vanity motivated.” In that respect, it’s very normal, and we’ve purposefully avoided included anything [in the combat pass]that will affect gameplay.

“The emphasis is on creating your own vampire in general. We’d like to assist you in making them as cool and unique as possible. It’s really all about style, and we want to maintain it that way. As a result, we can ensure that the battle pass awards will not disrupt the game’s balance.”

A new clip debuted at the Future Games Show and showed off some of the goods that would be available with the battle pass. They include various costumes, eyeglasses accessories, haircuts, piercings, tattoos, makeup options, player icons, and emotes, among other things.

