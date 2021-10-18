The Batman Who Laughs Skin from ‘Fortnite’ has been revealed, along with the release date and bundle items.

The Batman Who Laughs will be an attainable skin in Fortnite Season 8, along with a variety of “Dark Multiverse” cosmetics.

Fortnite had had a six-issue crossover with the DC universe earlier this year with the Zero Point comic. After being dragged inside a vortex and forced to compete in a never-ending battle royale cycle, Bruce Wayne attempted to flee Fortnite Island in this story arc.

The Caped Crusader successfully broke away from his jail in the previous issue, and returned to a Gotham City that had been suffering due to his long absence. While the narrative appeared to be back on track at first, a cliffhanger finale hinted that it was far from ended.

Doctor Sloane of the Imagined Order (IO) was seen plotting with a cabal of DC villains, including Lex Luthor and Deathstroke, in the last pages of issue 6. Along with these more well-known rogues, The Batman Who Laughs was also present at the secret conference, implying that the interdimensional threat would be merged into the Fortnite universe at some time.

A sequel comic (named Batman/Fortnite: Foundation) is about to reach shop shelves, picking off just where we left off. As shown by the fact that he is prominently depicted on the front cover, The Batman Who Laughs will play a significantly larger role in it. To go along with this, he’ll be available as a brand-new skin in the Fortnite item shop.

Who Is the Laughing Batman?

The Batman Who Laughs is a relatively new addition to the DC universe, having only debuted in 2017. It was created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo.

He’s an Earth-22 version of Bruce Wayne who was bathed in the same chemicals that gave birth to the Joker in an alternate universe. As a result, he’s essentially a cross between Batman and the Clown Prince of Crime, combining Batman’s intellect and resources with the Clown Prince’s insatiable appetite for havoc.

After being driven insane, he eventually gains control of his own universe and sets out to conquer other timelines. In the process of achieving this aim, he acquires godlike abilities, including near-omnipotence, clairvoyance, teleportation, and control over the atomic structure of the universe (after taking the abilities of Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen). This is a condensed version of the information.