The auction house of ‘New World’ has been disabled due to a gold duplication exploit.

After players were discovered exploiting a glitch to duplicate gold in “New World,” Amazon Games Studio stopped the in-game item market, causing anger among the playerbase.

The hack involves taking advantage of “New World’s” sluggish netcode to essentially multiply gold in all of the game’s towns’ trading posts. According to Player Auctions, this glitch has been present in “New World” from the open beta period, frustrating many of the game’s early testers and die-hard fans.

For the time being, all types of wealth transfer have been disabled as a result of this. Peer-to-peer gold dealing, currency mailing, guild treasuries, and any transaction involving trading posts fall under this category.

Using an exploit to amass enormous sums of money can swiftly devastate an MMO’s player-run economy. The economy of “New World” appears to have tanked on some servers, as trading goods prices have already been seen to have deflated dramatically.

It’s debatable whether this effect was created by players abusing the gold duplication problem, although some have been complaining about how stingy the game was with its rewards, giving many users a motive to obtain gold through shady means.

Players have already found another means to scam their money while the developers investigate this gold duplication hack. User xAleksas posted another hack on the official “New World” subreddit, this time including town enhancements that would somehow return unspent monies to players.

It’s been over a month since “New World” was released, and gamers are still finding new issues that threaten the game’s overall health and balance.

Users previously discovered that if they played in windowed mode and dragged their game screen around, they could become invulnerable. Another flaw was discovered, which allowed players to utilize HTML to attach irritating graphics and game-crashing routines to in-game chat windows.

Although the game’s game-breaking problems have already been resolved, “New World’s” overall reputation appears to have already soured. According to PCGamesN, over 500,000 players have abandoned the game, albeit the cause for their departure is difficult to pinpoint given the rest of “New World’s” other issues, such as the absence of a suitable endgame or the perceived shallowness of its content.