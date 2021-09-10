The Anne Williams memorial golf tournament is back to raise funds for the Liverpool Sunflowers cancer charity.

In honor of brave Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams, amateur golfers will tee off once more.

Next Friday, September 17th, the eighth memorial charity golf day in honor of the late Formby mother will be held at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

After years of lobbying for her 15-year-old son Kevin and the 97 Liverpool supporters killed in 1989 by raising funds for great charities throughout Merseyside, the annual event, which was postponed last year due to the epidemic, is back to honor Anne’s legacy.

The designated charity for this year is Liverpool Sunflowers, a cancer support organization situated in Aigburth that provides all levels of assistance to those in need, with collections also being accepted for the Fans Supporting Foodbanks campaign.

A new Anfield mural has been dedicated to the memory of a brave Hillsborough mother.

Following the golf tournament, which will include 76 golfers competing for a variety of prizes, a sold-out evening event with live music and a blind auction for a variety of golf and football prizes will be conducted to generate much-needed funds for this year’s chosen recipients.

“The event grows from strength to strength and has surpassed all expectations again this year, we’re really looking forward to another fantastic day and night in remembrance of a very exceptional lady,” said Ste Martin, who was part of the organizing team behind the golf day.

Mrs Williams was recently shown in a mural by renowned Merseyside artist Paul Curtis, which was recently revealed near Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

In the new year, an ITV drama and documentary on Mrs Williams’ never-ending quest to learn the truth about Hillsborough will air.