The amusing Mersey Tunnel query left the Travelodge workers stunned.

Travelodge has created a funny list of the strangest queries they’ve received at Liverpool hotels.

Travelodge stated it had “had a stampede of clients checking into its hotels throughout all regions of the UK this summer, including Liverpool,” following the elimination of all Covid-19 limitations earlier this year.

With so many people planning a Great British Staycation in 2021, Travelodge hotel employees received a slew of interesting requests and queries, particularly about place names, regional cuisines, customs, and traditions.

The staff at Travelodge has compiled a list of the strangest questions asked by visitors during their stay in the city during the last year.

“Can you arrange for Jürgen Klopp to stop by for breakfast as a surprise for my husband?” one guest at Liverpool Central Exchange Street Travelodge inquired.

A guest at the Liverpool Docks Travelodge inquired about the Mersey Tunnel and whether they needed their passport.

Another was curious about the optimum time to watch the Liver Birds, while another was perplexed by one word and inquired, “At what time can I see the fairies cross the Mersey?”

A guest at The Strand Travelodge inquired about staff’s ability to “command the birds to stay quiet,” while another at the Edge Lane Travelodge inquired about the Super Lamb Banana’s superpowers.

“Do I need to put rollers in my hair when shopping at Liverpool One?” some asked workers at the Stoneycroft Travelodge, hopefully jokingly.

“Can you record a voice message on my phone since I love the Scouse accent?” said another at the John Lennon Airport Travelodge.

“Can you arrange for a ferry to take us to Manchester for the day?” a guest at Liverpool Central Travelodge inquired.

When asked, “Where can I buy a Liverpool Tart for my husband?” the workers at the Aigburth Travelodge raised a few eyebrows.

"Following the elimination of all Covid-19 limitations earlier this year, we have seen a large rise in bookings across all 582 UK Travelodge hotels," said Shakila Ahmed, a spokesperson for Travelodge.

