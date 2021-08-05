The Amazon MMO ‘New World’ has been postponed again further; check out the new release date.

After a somewhat successful closed beta session that supplied the developers with much-needed data, Amazon Games’ “New World” will be postponed until September.

According to an official notification from the developers, “New World” will now be released on September 28 instead of August 31, almost one month later than its original release date.

Amazon Games said that the game’s release date would be pushed back even again in order to polish it more and fix the flaws that players encountered during the closed beta.

The closed beta for “New World” ran from July 20 to August 2. Despite being an early version of the game, it became one of the most popular on Steam throughout its stay on the platform. It also surpassed games like “Call of Duty Warzone” and “League of Legends” in terms of Twitch viewership.

Over 1 million people participated in the closed beta, putting in a total of 16 million hours.

The response to “New World” has been mainly good. While some players applauded the game’s unique fighting system in comparison to other MMOs, others panned it as floaty and cumbersome.

During the closed beta, numerous users complained that their EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards died while playing “New World,” causing a stir. This, along with other technical and performance-related concerns, is said to be one of the main causes of “New World’s” delay. It’s possible that the devs are considering improving the fighting, but given the short timetable, this is unlikely.

This isn’t the first time “New World” has been pushed back during its troubled production. The game was supposed to be out in May 2020, however it was continually postponed till it arrived at its present release date.

Fans of “Lost Ark” are concerned about “New World’s” delay, as Amazon Games’ preference for the latter may cause complications or even more delays for the latter’s official debut for American and European consumers.

While fans of “New World” will have to wait another month for the game to be formally published, they can rest confident that it will be more reliable and bug-free.