The All-Time Best (and Worst) James Bond Video Games

James Bond is more prolific in the gaming world than he is in the movies, having appeared in 29 games.

As with 007’s film credits, some of these outings have been fantastic, while others have been less so.

In anticipation of the long-awaited release of No Time To Die, we’ve put together this guide that breaks down which iconic Bond games are must-haves for fans and which will leave you saying “never again.”

The Worst- ‘James Bond Legends’

The Daniel Craig era isn’t known for producing great video games, with the majority of them following whatever popular trends were at the time. The Quantum of Solace tie-in was a lackluster Call of Duty imitator, according to IGN, while Blood Stone was desperately trying to imitate the success of other cover-based shooters like Gears of War.

007 Legends is without a doubt the poorest of the bunch. The game has a genuinely strange premise, with Craig’s Bond reminiscing about his previous experiences as he jumps off the train at the start of Skyfall.

It’s as if his entire life is flashing before his eyes, but the strange thing is that he’s remembering events from movies he didn’t see. Goldfinger, Licence to Kill, Moonraker, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and Die Another Day are among the best-known James Bond films.

The draw was probably that we’d get to play Bond’s biggest songs in video game form (although that begs the question of why Die Another Day was included), but the execution just feels weird. Craig’s MI6 super spy doesn’t fit in with Moonraker’s campy backdrop, and he’s completely out of place in Goldfinger’s Swinging Sixties.

Worse, 007 Legends is a poorly-made product (with a Metacritic score of 41) that was plainly hurried released to coincide with the release of Skyfall. It’s graphically unappealing, badly organized, and overly reliant on quick-time events to replace good gameplay. Furthermore, the driving portions (which should be the centerpiece of any Bond adaption) are fully on rails, giving them the sense of those endless runner games you get on your phone.

‘Live and Let Die: The Computer Game’ is the worst.

