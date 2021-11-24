The ‘adrenaline junkie’ nannies take on the most difficult endeavor they’ve ever attempted.

After overcoming cancer, two grandmothers have taken on their most difficult endeavor yet.

Bernie Welsh, 62, and Pat Cadwallader, 61, met at a fitness boot camp in 2017 and quickly became friends, bonding over their shared cancer experience.

Bernie, who has always been a passionate runner and has competed in marathons, began attending the St Helens fitness boot camp four years ago.

After completing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2014, the 62-year-old continued to train.

Pat’s fitness journey came to an abrupt halt shortly after she joined the boot camp in 2016, when she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, a rare cancer of the womb, in January 2017.

Pat’s first question to her oncologist after her surgery in 2017 was, “How long until I can go back to my fitness class?” – a query that appears on her hospital records to this day.

Pat returned to the fitness class she claimed was “the only thing that kept her sane” nine months after her surgery, against her oncologist’s advice, and it was here that the two women met and soon established a bond via their shared cancer experiences.

“I attended the boot camp in 2016 because I’ve always enjoyed fitness, and that’s where I met Bernie – obviously she had gone through breast cancer, and we had a connection right away,” Pat told The Washington Newsday.

Pat was going through a divorce from her 35-year-old husband at the time, as well as caring for her mother, who lived with her at the time.

She said she began to rely ‘heavily’ on Macmillan’s support, which she said supported her through both her personal and physical difficulties.

“MacMillan helped me with more than simply my cancer,” Pat explained.

"I counted on them a lot for emotional support, physical support, and mental support"I had so many problems aside from my disease, but they were incredibly supportive of me with everything, and I later found out that they had.