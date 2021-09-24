The addition to the Siddiqui family is a hit among Gogglebox watchers.

Since the show’s inception in 2013, the Siddiquis have been a mainstay on Gogglebox.

For years, the much-loved Derby family has been a fixture on the show.

Baasit has been teaching for ten years and runs Siddiqui Education, which provides nationwide seminars for KS2 and KS3 pupil premium students.

When he’s not filming, Umar Siddiqui creates electronic music under the moniker Burk Hold Dear, which he has released as singles.

For the second episode of season 18, Sid, Raza, and Baasit reunited to deliver amusing comments on television shows.

To the joy of onlookers, they were joined by another visitor: Sid’s cat Rocky.

“The Siddiquis with their kitty cats simply makes me swell with emotion,” Sarah tweeted.

“Nice to see a cat for a change on #Gogglebox,” Margaret remarked.

“Ahhh gorgeous cat,” Sean exclaimed.

“I adore Rocky,” Paul said.

“How sweet is Rocky,” Steven added.