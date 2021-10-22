The addition of new specialists to ‘Battlefield 2042′ has fans even more concerned.

The final five Specialists for “Battlefield 2042” have been announced, although fans aren’t overly enthusiastic about seeing them in action.

DICE has published a brief movie showcasing all of the future heroes’ signature powers in gameplay excerpts. The new Specialists, like the original wave, have their own distinctive devices that help them stand out on the battlefield.

However, a handful of players were uninterested in the new Specialists. The announcement clip was panned by over 10,000 individuals due to the new characters’ ostensibly overpowered skills.

One specialist in particular, South Korean recon expert Ji-Soo Paik, sparked controversy among fans. Paik has an EMG-X Scanner device that can show the positions of nearby opponent players hidden behind cover. She can also detect any opponent who manages to harm her automatically.

Fans reacted quickly to the built-in wallhack, with many criticizing DICE for allowing this cheat-like device to be used in “Battlefield 2042.”

Players had conflicting feelings about another character, attack expert Emma “Sundance” Rosier. Others were concerned about her Smart Explosives, which are thrown grenades that can be modified to deal with soldiers, vehicles, and even airplanes.

Sundance threw a grenade that locked onto and chased after a moving helicopter in the trailer, causing some worry among the “Battlefield” community’s pilots. Piloting planes in “Battlefield 2042” may become a nightmare if a few Emma clones are equipped with these tracking grenades and anti-air missiles.

When the “Battlefield 2042” open beta went live earlier this month, additional “Battlefield” fans expressed their concerns about the new character system, which was highly panned when it was first introduced.

Many fans preferred the previous 4-class structure of Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon from “Battlefield 4,” believing that Specialists had no place in the large-scale conquest game. Specialists should be unique to Hazard Zone, according to comments left under the trailer.

“Battlefield 2042” will, however, have Portal mode, which will allow players to host games with their own set of rules. Because of the conflicting reactions to the Specialist system, Portal mode may see an increase in “vanilla Battlefield” servers to cater to people who prefer the game’s classic class-based experience.