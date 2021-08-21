The absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner from Liverpool’s Burnley squad has been explained.

The Liverpool squad was without a number of key players for today’s Premier League match against Burnley, including James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Milner, who captained the Reds in their opening-day victory over Norwich City, was absent from training this week and will miss Sean Dyche’s side’s visit owing to an injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain began his career at Carrow Road as well, although he is no longer participating owing to personal reasons.

Jurgen Klopp was already without Fabinho, who was granted compassionate leave after his father passed away.

The 20-man matchday squad also includes Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Nat Phillips, who have all been linked with moves away from Anfield.

Youngsters Neco Williams and Rhys Williams, as well as Ben Woodburn, who is sought on a season-long loan by Scottish side Hearts, are also left out.