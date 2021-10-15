The 30th Anniversary Patch for ‘Destiny 2’ will include a number of weapon and ability nerfs.

Bungie disclosed intentions to weaken a few weapons and abilities in the upcoming anniversary patch this December, implying that another drastic meta shift is on the way.

The Shatterdive of the Revenant subclass, which has terrorized the Crucible for months, will be one of the first casualties of the upcoming patch. Kevin Yanes, Bungie’s sandbox discipline lead, confirmed Shatterdive’s nerf in a tweet, adding that other abilities are being toned down to emphasize gunplay.

Yanes didn’t say what other abilities would be nerfed in addition to Shatterdive, but it’s probable that abilities like the Warlock’s Handheld Supernova and the Titan’s sprinting charge abilities would be affected by the sweeping ability nerf.

Bungie’s choice to emphasize the usage of real guns in the Crucible has resulted in a number of weapon balance adjustments. The popular Vex Mythoclast automatic linear fusion rifle will be toned down in the future update, according to senior community manager dmg04.

The weapon won’t be “nerfed to death,” but it will be tweaked enough to be less harsh in PvP. The Vex Mythoclast’s power in PvE activities is primarily linked to the seasonal Particle Deconstructor mod, therefore many are worried that these upgrades will be limited to the Crucible.

The community has viewed nerfing the Vex Mythoclast due to an external power surge unjust, although Bungie has not yet stated what changes are being explored.

Only the Vex Mythoclast has been nerfed so far in the next patch. The weapon changes, on the other hand, aren’t stopping there. Bungie advised players to hold on to their Adrenaline Junkie-enabled weapons for the time being, as the perk is likely to undergo significant modifications in the coming months.

Because it requires grenade kills to activate, Adrenaline Junkie is frequently overlooked by the playerbase. This perk was too tough to get outside of PvE grenade builds. Bungie appears to have discovered a way to make Adrenaline Junkie more useful in general, but players will have to wait for additional information as Bungie has yet to divulge the scope of the adjustments.