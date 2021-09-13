The 2022 Nintendo Switch game lineup has been leaked online.

The Nintendo Direct is set to take place in September, according to reports. A new leak has revealed the company’s 2022 game lineup, which has yet to be confirmed.

Industry insider Leaky Pandy released the Nintendo 2022 game list on Twitter. “NS 2022 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Nintendo. The insider stated, “They will be sowing the seeds of a fresh generation of evergreen titles to help the platform thrive in the second part of its life cycle.”

“Collaborations will also be important for Nintendo. The insider continued, “The way they’ve utilized their relationship with Bandai Namco has proven beneficial.” “FY 2022 should see the rewards of Koei Tecmo’s 100% development of two games in two main Nintendo franchises.”

In the Twitter thread, Leaky Pandy commented, “It’s also thrilling to hear about new IP, but it remains to be seen how they introduce it.” Regrettably, no titles of the games are revealed.

Next year could be a watershed moment for the Japanese gaming behemoth. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2,” “Splatoon 3,” “Bayonetta 3,” “Metroid Prime 4,” a new “Mario Kart” game, and a new “Donkey Kong” title are among the titles set to release.

In addition to the new games, Nintendo may release the long-rumored Switch Pro next year. Nintendo, on the other hand, has yet to reveal their 2022 game lineup.

“WarioWare: Get It Together!” was recently released by Nintendo. During the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021, the minigame party title was introduced.

Nintendo EPD and Intelligent Systems collaborated on the latest game for Nintendo’s hybrid gaming console. It’s the tenth installment in the popular “WarioWare” franchise.