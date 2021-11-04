The 2021 World Championship Finals of ‘League of Legends’: When and How to Watch

The finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held soon.

The annual e-sports competition kicked out in early October, with 24 teams from across the world competing for the chance to lift the Summoner’s Cup. These candidates have been reduced down over the course of multiple play-in stages and knockout rounds, and there are now only two left.

The reigning champions “DWG KIA” (often referred to as “Damwon Gaming”) will face off against the “Edward Gaming” team in the forthcoming finals. The former won last year’s championship with a 3-1 win over Suning, but its challengers have proven to be capable opponents over the past month, so it may go any way.

The smart money is still on DWG KIA, according to e-sports fans, because they have a stronger track record and Edward Gaming hasn’t necessarily dominated its competitors thus far. In esports, though, upsets are hardly unheard of.

Everything you need to know about this year’s event, including the dates, start time, and how to watch it, is right here.

