The 10 events that prompted a record year for Ofcom complaints, including Piers Morgan’s GMB squabble.

The top ten TV moments that received the most complaints this year have been published by Ofcom.

The broadcasting watchdog released its annual report earlier this week, confirming that complaints had reached new highs.

More than 150,000 viewers and listeners lodged complaints over the past 12 months, which is a 124% increase on 2020.

Fans are outraged by Sir Rod Stewart’s ‘painful’ performance at the Royal Variety Performance.

The increase, according to the regulator’s Director of Standard and Audience Protection, underscores the importance of television and radio to the British public.

“These volumes highlight the British public’s enthusiasm and love for television and radio shows, and shows just how vital they are to the cultural fabric of our nation,” said Adam Baxter.

“People have a right to expect certain standards on television and radio, and that includes having a say when they see anything that bothers them.”

Throughout 2021, the regulator reported 20 rule violations, the majority of which were related to “hate speech or harmful, scientifically unjustified coronavirus misinformation.”

Ofcom complaints do not include BBC programmes, which has its own regulation system – and the top five programmes accounted for 80% of all issues.

Below is a list of the top ten television moments that garnered the most complaints.

1. Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain on March 8 were the most divisive moment of the year.

When Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health concerns in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 56-year-old broadcaster said he “didn’t believe a word.”

When Mr Morgan was confronted about his statements, he left the ITV news programme and received 54,595 complaints.

2. Teddy Soares’ treatment by Faye Winter on Love Island

Teddy Soares was the victim of a “unnecessarily brutal” twist while at the second villa, and viewers of Love Island were outraged.

Teddy had been paired with Faye Winter, who had been waiting for him in the main villa while he was in Casa Amor. Faye, on the other hand, noticed him kissing another woman. “The summary has come to an end.”