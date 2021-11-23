‘That would be catastrophic,’ Joel Matip concedes, admitting that Liverpool can no longer afford to make such a mistake.

Despite having already qualified for the knockout stages, Joel Matip is sure that Liverpool will not lose focus on the Champions League.

By defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 earlier this month, the Reds claimed first position in Group B with two games to spare.

On Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side face Porto, who are still fighting for second place and a place in the last 16 with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

And Matip believes Liverpool can’t afford to take their foot off the throttle if they want to keep their perfect record in the league this season.

“It’s a very tough group,” the centre-back remarked. “We’ve done quite well up to now, but it’s not over yet.”

“We still have two games to play, and we want to win both of them.” We haven’t lost our concentration – that would be horrible because we’d lose our flow. We strive to stay focused on the next step at all times. You must start from the beginning and offer 100 percent once more.

“I believe it would boost our confidence for the following round.” Every loss, regardless of how it occurred, is ineffective, even if you can learn a few things from it.

“However, you should always enter the game with the goal of winning, being prepared, making the most of the scenario, and staying on the correct track.”

“Losses don’t really help there until you learn from them, but I’d rather not learn from them and instead focus on successes.”

Since returning from a long-term injury in the summer, Matip has been in superb form, confirming his place alongside Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool’s first-choice centre-back partnership.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old could be rotated, with £36 million summer signing Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips vying for a starting spot, while Joe Gomez is expected to sit out again due to a calf issue.

And, despite the fierce competition for a spot at the heart of the Reds’ defense, Matip is still striving to raise his game.

“I’m usually pretty critical of my own performances,” he told UEFA.com. “I’m never really satisfied with myself.” “We’d be here for a long time if I had to compile a list of things I’d improve about myself.” “The summary has come to an end.”