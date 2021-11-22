Thanksgiving Turkey Day Event in ‘Animal Crossing’: Recipes, Rewards, and Ingredients

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have its annual “Turkey Day” event shortly, bringing Thanksgiving celebrations to Nintendo’s wholesome offering.

Animal Crossing is regularly updated with limited-time content to honor various occasions and periods of the year, for those who are unaware. Pumpkin picking is popular around Halloween, and locals prepare the island for the holidays on “Toy Day.” You’ll be gathering ingredients for Franklin, the local chef, on Animal Crossing Turkey Day (which may also be known as “Harvest Festival” if you’re an old school fan). The cook will reward you with uncommon things and even furniture for your home in exchange for your assistance with dinner preparation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Turkey Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the year 2021.

When is Thanksgiving in 2021?

First and foremost, Turkey Day will fall on the same day as Thanksgiving. This means that on November 25, the themed material will be available in the game.

The exact date of the celebration is unknown at this time, but you will be able to tell when it takes place because special music will be played and new decorations will be placed throughout the village. Franklin should also be seen loitering outside of Resident Services (which is where he set up his kitchen last year).

Thanksgiving Day Recipes, Ingredients, and Prizes

Once you’ve located Franklin, he’ll want you to gather ingredients for him so he can prepare his specialty recipes. While he will provide you with a list, you can gain extra points by taking initiative and predicting what secret components he will require to enhance his recipes (he will not tell you about these).

The following were the Turkey Day recipes in 2020. We’ve also given the incentives for completing each of them.

GratinReward (Northern Hemisphere)

1 Mussel + 1 Mushroom (Skinny, Flat, or Round) + 1 Oyster

Crab of the Dungeness

Flooring for Thanksgiving

Gratining (Southern Hemisphere)

1 sea urchin and 1 squid

Crab of the Dungeness

Flooring for Thanksgiving

Chowder with Clams

3 clams de Manilla

Scallop

Rug for Thanksgiving

Pie made with pumpkin

1 pumpkin (orange) and 1 pumpkin (other) (either Yellow, Green or White)

Each of the four pumpkin colors

Meunière de Pâté de Pâté de Pâté de Pâté de Pâté (Northern Hemisphere)

1 sea bass and one of the following: Dab, Olive Flounder, or Red Snapper

Knifejaw with Bars

Knifejaw with Bars

Cornucopia