Thanks to a KFC cup holder, Shih Tzu uncovers the ideal Halloween mask by accident.

While her owner was enjoying a takeaway, one Shih Tzu managed to get a jump start on their Halloween outfit.

Penny, a four-month-old baby, got her head locked in a KFC cup holder, which sat on her face like a Halloween mask.

Chelsea Titherington, her owner, had only averted her gaze for a brief minute before posting a video of the aftermath on Twitter for all to see.

“We had left the cup holder on the couch while we were eating,” the 23-year-old from Litherland explained to TeamDogs.

“The next thing I know, Peggy has her head jammed in the cup holder and is sitting with it on her face like a Halloween mask.”

“It’s only Peggy who would do it; tears were streaming down our faces from laughing so hard.”

Peggy had only been with her family since August, according to the retail worker, but after her auntie purchased Howie, Peggy’s brother, she realized she needed to keep the siblings together.

“When we saw her (Peggy), we fell in love with her; she looked like a little fluffy teddy bear, and we just had to get her,” Chelsea continued.

“After my mother eventually agreed to let us acquire a puppy, we picked her up a few days later.” My mother now adores her as much as I and my sister do.” Peggy, who is said to have the longest tail, has her own Instagram account.

She updates her roughly 3,000 followers on what she’s up to there.

Peggy may be seen greeting the geese and ducks near the Liverpool Canal and attempting to escape her harness while she rolls around on the grass, among other things.

