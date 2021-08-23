Tesla’s current Autopilot software, according to Elon Musk, is “not great.”

Elon Musk claimed on Monday that Tesla is working on a new version of its self-driving software for vehicles, adding that the current version “isn’t terrific.”

Musk wrote on Twitter that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is “really not fantastic imo (in my view), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as soon as feasible.”

“We’re attempting to create a single stack that can handle both highway and city streets, but this will necessitate extensive NN (neural network) retraining.”

The remark comes after Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts called for an investigation of Tesla’s autopilot software.

In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Blumenthal and Markey wrote, “Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s persistent overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities… put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at danger of catastrophic harm or death.”

Following several high-profile collisions, Tesla’s driver assistance system has gotten a lot of attention.

On Aug. 16, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published the results of an investigation of 11 collisions in which a Tesla utilizing Autopilot collided with cars participating in an emergency response situation since early 2018.