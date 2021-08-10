Tesla promotes battery recycling and claims a 92 percent material recovery rate.

Tesla said on Monday that its proprietary battery recycling system can recover up to 92 percent of the energy from its battery packs. The company revealed more data about its large-scale recycling technology in its 2020 Impact Report.

Tesla released more data in its report about its efforts to in-house process battery production debris and end-of-life batteries. The first phase of the Gigafactory Nevada cell recycling plant was also successfully installed, according to the report.

Tesla believes that having in-house cell manufacturing will allow it to recycle materials from its end-of-life battery packs to the maximum extent practicable. This might result in a material recovery rate of up to 92 percent, reducing the number of battery parts that end up in landfills.

Tesla stated, “As the producer of our in-house cell program, we are best positioned to recycle our products efficiently in order to maximize essential battery material recovery.”

Tesla has been collaborating with third-party recyclers for years. Tesla thinks that by moving to in-house cell manufacture, it will be able to fulfill its aim of high material recovery rates, low manufacturing costs, and reduced environmental impact.

Tesla revealed in 2019 that it is working on a unique battery recycling system that will save the company money in the long term. The recycling technique was launched by the automaker in a way that was very different from how other companies handled the disposal of their old battery packs.

BMW and Hyundai, for example, repurpose their old battery packs for energy storage systems. Meanwhile, Tesla’s one-of-a-kind battery recycling system maximizes the reuse of battery components in order to create new ones.

According to a section of the Tesla Impact Report, the company recycled massive volumes of valuable materials from approaching end-of-life batteries. The company claims to have recovered 1,200 tons of nickel, 400 tons of copper, and 80 tons of cobalt, which is enough to construct new battery packs.

Several companies called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining in March, when essential battery ingredients including cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese are extracted. BMW, AB Volvo Group, Google, and Samsung SDI are among the corporations supporting the demand and pledging not to source any deep seabed mining.