Tesla owners can play games while driving, which has been dubbed “recklessly negligent.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States told Reuters on Wednesday that it is in talks with Tesla about a software update that would allow users to play games while driving.

According to The Washington Post, the NHTSA launched an inquiry after user Vince Patton, 59, discovered that he could drive his Tesla while playing games in August and became concerned. As a result, the government’s road safety office received a complaint from the now-retired TV journalist.

“Someone is going to be killed…” “It’s completely ridiculous,” Patton said. He went on to say that while he enjoys Tesla vehicles and has nothing against the firm, this latest software upgrade is “recklessly careless,” according to his complaint. Distracted driving is a serious problem, with several fatalities and accidents linked to electronic distractions. The ability to play games or browse the internet in any vehicle, especially while it is moving, raises red flags, especially for those in responsible of ensuring that automakers build safe vehicles for people to drive.

“Distraction-related collisions are a worry, especially in vehicles with a variety of convenience features like entertainment screens. The NHTSA wrote to Reuters in an emailed response, “We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the function with the manufacturer.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not begun an official investigation.

The software upgrade was first reported by the New York Times, who added that while the automobiles question if the driver is a passenger, the driver can just choose no and continue playing the games. This is a function on iPhones as well, whereby a user may just click a button and continue to use their phone while driving.

Tesla is now under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a whistleblower complaint showed that the company failed to notify investors about safety risks with its solar panels.