Tesla Ends Free Autopilot Features, Pushing $99 Monthly Subscription

In a major shift for the electric vehicle market, Tesla has removed Basic Autopilot features from the standard package for its new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. As of January 23, 2026, buyers will now need to pay a $99-per-month subscription for features like lane-centering that were once included at no extra cost. This change reflects the company’s increasing financial pressures and a broader strategy to boost its subscription-based revenue amid growing competition and regulatory scrutiny.

Big Change in Tesla’s Autopilot Offering

Previously, Tesla’s Basic Autopilot package offered two core features: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC), which maintains a set speed while adjusting to traffic conditions, and Autosteer, a lane-keeping tool that prevents the car from drifting out of its lane. However, Tesla has now made Autosteer part of the optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which costs an additional $99 a month. TACC, on the other hand, remains standard on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

This change has raised concerns about the value of Tesla’s vehicles, as even budget models like the 2026 Toyota Corolla LE and Honda Civic now offer lane-centering as standard. Tesla’s new pricing structure could alienate budget-conscious buyers, especially those who were previously accustomed to receiving these advanced safety features as part of the standard package. For many, paying $1,200 annually for a feature that was once included may be a deal-breaker.

The timing of the move is telling. Tesla has faced two years of declining sales and the loss of lucrative U.S. subsidies. The removal of Autosteer appears to be part of a strategy to increase the adoption of FSD subscriptions, which have not met company expectations. Only 12% of Tesla customers had opted for FSD as of October 2025, according to Tesla’s CFO Vaibhav Taneja. This figure is far from the 10 million active FSD subscriptions needed for CEO Elon Musk to unlock a $1 trillion performance award by 2035.

To add to the confusion, Tesla has also announced that, starting February 14, 2026, it will discontinue the $8,000 one-time fee for FSD, moving entirely to the monthly $99 subscription model. Elon Musk has suggested that the cost of FSD will rise as its capabilities improve, with the promise of “unsupervised” driving in the future.

Regulatory Challenges and Safety Concerns

Tesla’s shift to a subscription model comes at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny. In December 2025, a California court ruled that Tesla had overstated the capabilities of its Autopilot and FSD systems, leading to a 30-day suspension of the company’s manufacturing and dealer licenses in the state. This ruling followed a pattern of legal challenges regarding the safety of Tesla’s autonomous driving features. The company has faced multiple lawsuits over crashes linked to its Autopilot and FSD systems, with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigating incidents involving Teslas running red lights or driving on the wrong side of the road.

Despite these challenges, Tesla continues to push forward with its vision of fully autonomous vehicles. On the same day it made Autopilot a paid feature, the company unveiled its first robotaxi Model Y vehicles in Austin, Texas. These vehicles are designed to operate without human drivers, though they are still being monitored by other Tesla cars. Musk has reiterated that the unsupervised version of FSD is on the horizon, which he believes will significantly boost demand for Tesla’s vehicles once it becomes available.

As Tesla navigates the complex intersection of technology, regulatory compliance, and consumer expectations, the company’s approach to subscriptions and driver-assistance features is likely to remain a subject of intense debate. For now, the decision to charge for Autopilot features that were once standard will shape Tesla’s relationship with its customers and the broader EV market.