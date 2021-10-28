Tesco has announced a permanent modification to every shop in the United Kingdom.

Tesco has stated that a huge shift is coming to all of their stores in the UK.

Following a successful trial earlier this year, the grocery behemoth has decided to make its “silent hour” program permanent.

According to BirminghamLive, Tesco stores in the UK will now have a ‘silent hour’ every Wednesday and Saturday.

As part of the ‘quiet hour,’ which runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., store lights will be lowered.

The remainder of the week will be as usual.

“People can feel, see, and experience the world in different ways,” the supermarket noted, “and for our customers with autism, the shopping experience can often feel a bit overwhelming.”

“A calmer setting may be beneficial to our senior customers, those shopping with little children, or those who are dealing with mental health issues.”

Tesco group customer proposition director Claire Pickthall added: “We are aware that about 20% of the population in the United Kingdom has a handicap, and we want to be able to assist our customers as much as possible.

“I understand that shopping can be stressful for some individuals, not just for those with disabilities, but also for those who want to buy in a more relaxed environment.

“We want everyone to know that Tesco is a welcoming place where everyone is welcome to shop or work.”