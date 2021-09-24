Tesco customers were astonished with ‘amazing’ apparel with a ‘70s flair.’

Tesco customers were astounded by an online movie presenting the brand’s autumnal clothes collection.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 497k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

In Sefton Park, a young baker’s cupcake trailer sells out every week.

Many people are stocking up on apparel ideal for milder temperatures as autumn approaches, and Tesco’s new clothing range has sparked a buzz of enthusiasm online.

F&F posted a snapshot of its “beautiful” outfits on its official Instagram page, along with the caption: “The color of the season looks a lot like [leaf emojis].”

Instagram

“£25 for a utility jumpsuit.” £18 for a striped dress Soon to be released. £16 for a neutral belted dress. £25 for a sleeveless jacket. £12.50 for a striped shirt. £12. Tank top £25 at Boots.”

The collection was well-received on the popular social media platform, garnering several likes and comments.

Shoppers commented on the photo beneath it.

“Wow addicted need everything,” one person said, while another added, “Wow stunning!”

“Omg o yassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“These look very wonderful xx,” added a fourth shopper.

“Wow, love the colors,” wrote a fifth. A sixth added, “70s vibes going on there,” and another said, “Definitely my favorite season for clothes.”

“THE AUTUMNAL DREAM,” another shopper remarked.

To call their friends’ attention to the clothes, some customers simply tagged them.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.