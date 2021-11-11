Tesco customers can now save a lot of money by employing a simple approach.

One simple action by Tesco customers could save them a little fortune.

Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty program has been a hit with customers for years, and each point is worth 1p in store credit.

If you have at least 150 points, Tesco will automatically give you a £5 Clubcard credit four times a year if you have 500 points.

These certificates can also be exchanged for money-off tokens that can be used for things like days out, vacations, and more.

And there’s now another big advantage to becoming a Clubcard member: you can save money on your shopping.

The grocery behemoth now provides “Clubcard Prices,” which are unique in-store and online bargains for members.

The discounts are accessible in all stores, but you’ll need a Clubcard to take advantage of them.

In-store prices will be prominently marked with a yellow Clubcard price sticker, while online purchases will display both the standard and Clubcard prices.

This week, one Tesco buyer told The Washington Newsday that she saved £12.62 on a £40 purchase by using her Clubcard.

The customer got a £7.50 discount on a bottle of Baileys, as well as discounts on mince pies, chocolate tubs, pizza, and fruits and vegetables.