Tesco, Asda, M&S, Iceland, Sainsbury’s, and other retailers are offering Christmas delivery slots in 2021.

Although Christmas is still a long way off, supermarkets have already started preparing for the holiday season.

Several major businesses have already stated when their Christmas shipping slots will open up.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak last year, delivery slots were in high demand, and they are projected to be popular again this year.

Tesco has announced a permanent modification to every shop in the United Kingdom.

We’ve compiled what we know so far regarding securing your Christmas shopping from Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and other retailers below.

Toys, Prosecco, and turkey may be in short supply this year, according to suppliers ahead of the holiday season.

Coronavirus delays and post-Brexit laws are causing the problems, while shops are still grappling with a shortage of HGV drivers.

So far, the following is all we know about Christmas delivery slots:

Customers who have signed up for Tesco’s Delivery Saver service will be able to reserve slots beginning November 16 at 6 a.m.

If you haven’t already signed up for Delivery Saver, regular slots will be available starting at 6 a.m. on November 23.

Delivery Saver costs £7.99 per month and entitles customers to free shipping on orders over £40.

Other deliveries are £4.50 fixed rate, or £5.50 if you’re ordering from a fulfillment center.

If your order is less than £40, you will be charged an additional £4.

Marks and Spencer is a retailer based in the United Kingdom.

For Christmas 2021, Marks & Spencer has launched its Food to Order service, allowing you to order your holiday shopping and pick it up in store.

You must be able to pick up your order in store because this is not a delivery service.

All orders require a £40 deposit, which must be paid online, with the balance due in store when you pick up your order.

M&S claims that collection slots are available between December 22 and 24.

AsdaAsda delivery slots are available starting today, October 28.

Up until and including December 24, deliveries will be available.

Depending on the time and day you purchase, Asda delivery cost between £1 and £7, with a minimum expenditure of £40.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has similarly been tight-lipped about when its Christmas delivery slots for 2021 would be announced.

Last year, starting in late November, its slots became available. “The summary has come to an end.”