Tens of thousands of people died as a result of the government’s failure to lock down at the outset of the pandemic.

According to a large inquiry, the government made a “severe blunder” by failing to close down the country early enough at the outset of the pandemic, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

A joint investigation by the Commons health and science committees has slammed ministers for implementing lockdowns in a “gradual and incremental” manner last year, calling it one of the “most important public health failures” the UK has ever experienced.

Experts estimate that shutting down a week earlier, on March 23, 2020, would have reduced the 40,000 deaths in the first wave “at least in half.”

“It is now evident that this was the incorrect approach, and that it resulted in a higher initial death toll than would have been the result of a more forceful early stance,” MPs stated. Every week counted in a pandemic growing swiftly and massively.” MPs also slammed the £38 billion Test and Trace system for failing to avoid future lockdowns, calling it “slow, unclear, and often chaotic.”

“The resulting obligation to abandon community testing during the critical early stages of the pandemic lost countless lives,” they claimed.

It also chastised the government for failing to implement a “protective ring” around care facilities, despite repeated assurances from then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock. More than 40,000 elderly and vulnerable individuals have died as a result of Covid.

Last night, doctors’ representatives urged ministers to “learn immediately” from the study.

“We are far from out of the woods with the pandemic,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association. “Rates of infection, illness, and death continue to be among the worst in comparison nations.”

Jonathan Ashworth, the Shadow Health Secretary, believes the independent public inquiry, which is set to begin in the spring, should be accelerated.

“This is a damning study by a cross-party panel of MPs exposing governments’ enormous blunders in responding to the pandemic,” he said.

"At every turn, ministers disregarded warnings, acted complacently, and took too long to act. We urgently require a public inquiry to ensure that such grave errors do not occur again." According to the families of some of the 150,000 persons who perished as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.