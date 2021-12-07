Templar Boss Fight Guide in ‘Destiny 2’ Vault Of Glass Raid.

The Templar is the first of two boss fights in “Destiny 2’s” Vault of Glass, and like any other MMO raid, players will need to work together to succeed.

Despite having a lot of HP, a wipe mechanic, and a lot of lesser opponents skittering around, the Templar is actually quite easy to defeat if the entire raiding team understands what they’re doing. With the right setup and technique, “Destiny 2” players may kill this boss in a single damage phase, making it ideal for harvesting Spoils of Conquest.

In “Destiny 2 Season of the Lost,” here’s how to beat the Templar in the Vault of Glass as swiftly and easily as possible.

Mechanics of the Templar Boss

The Relic in the center of the chamber must be picked up by one of the players first. Breaking the Templar’s shield and preventing it from teleporting away are the two responsibilities of the Relic Holder.

The Oracle mechanism from the last raid encounter is used in this boss fight. Oracles will spawn at predetermined spots throughout the area, and players must destroy them in the proper order or the entire team will be wiped. To cope with this initial phase, it’s best to use whatever approach the team used in the prior encounter.

Once the Oracles have been defeated, the Relic Holder must use their Super to break the Templar’s shield. The damage phase will now begin.

Damage to the Templar will be the responsibility of five members of the fireteam. Meanwhile, the Relic Holder must keep an eye out for areas designated by a ring and a light source. To extend the damage phase and prevent the Templar from teleporting, stand on these areas with the Relic equipped.

Keep in mind that blocking the Templar from fleeing will spawn more opponents, so kill the boss as soon as possible to avoid becoming overrun.

Loadouts & Setups to Consider

The Particle Deconstruction and Focusing Lens mods from Season 15 are required for raid boss encounters.

It is preferred, but not necessary, to have a Focusing Lens on each member of the fireteam. To dramatically increase fusion rifle damage against marked targets, make sure at least one partner uses Particle Deconstruction.

Use Silence and Squall on the boss, then use Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn to infuse weapons with light and trigger Focusing Lens.

With six Cartesian Coordinates.