Google Introduces Gmail Address Change Feature After Two Decades

On January 17, 2026, Google rolled out a long-requested feature for Gmail users: the ability to change their primary email address. This update, available for the first time in Gmail’s 20-year history, allows users to retain access to their accounts, emails, photos, and files while updating their email address. The feature is seen as a major improvement for millions of users worldwide who have long been frustrated by Gmail’s inability to change the primary address.

Fresh Start for Your Gmail Address

Historically, once a user set a Gmail address, it was permanent unless they started a new account. This was particularly problematic for those looking to update their email address to match a new name, professional identity, or simply leave behind outdated or embarrassing choices. Now, users can change their Gmail address once every 12 months, with a limit of three changes per account. Although the rollout is gradual, Google has confirmed that all users will eventually gain access to the feature.

The process of changing the email address is relatively simple. After logging into their Google Account, users can navigate to the “Personal Info” section, where they will find the option to update their email. Once the change is made, the old address becomes an alias, allowing users to continue receiving emails sent to the old address and use both email addresses for logging into Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive. Importantly, users’ account histories, including photos and files, remain untouched.

Privacy and Security Boost

Experts in cybersecurity have welcomed the update, highlighting the privacy and security benefits. Changing an email address allows users to refresh their digital identity and minimize exposure to spam, data breaches, or old marketing databases tied to their previous email. While Google’s spam filters are robust, experts advise users to remain vigilant. With the ability to switch email addresses, users can segregate their old and new addresses, using the old address for less important services and reserving the new one for critical accounts.

Despite the advantages, there are some limitations. Once a Gmail address is changed, it cannot be updated again for another year. Additionally, users are limited to three address changes over the lifetime of the account. Some older data, such as Google Calendar events created before the change, may still reflect the old email. Users of Chromebooks or certain third-party services may also face extra steps to ensure their new email is properly synced. Google recommends removing and re-adding the account on Chromebooks and updating login details for third-party apps.

The feature first appeared on a Hindi-language support page in late December 2025 and is now being gradually expanded worldwide. While users in regions like India have had early access, the feature will soon be available to all Gmail users. Alongside the address change option, Google is also introducing new artificial intelligence features, such as deeper integration of Gemini AI to enhance email and photo management.

In the near future, Google plans to introduce a “shielded email” feature, offering users disposable email aliases for sign-ups, further enhancing privacy. This Gmail address change update marks a significant shift in how users can manage their online identities, making it easier to adapt to new circumstances without losing years of valuable data.