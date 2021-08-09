Technical Test for ‘Battlefield 2042′: How to Apply, Release Date [Details].

The Technical Playtest for “Battlefield 2042” is set to begin next week, but unlike beta tests, this one will be an essentially exclusive opportunity for a chosen few to try the game. Those interested in participating in the technical playtest should consult this guide, which also contains important information about the next game testing activities.

How Do I Use This In A Technical Playtest?

Fans of “Battlefield 2042” who want to participate in the game’s development can sign up for an EA Playtesting account. Following that, the developers will select fans who will be invited to participate in the technical playtest.

However, EA stated that only a small number of applications will be selected for the test. The video game publisher also stated that individuals who have an account are not guaranteed to be chosen.

EA has already sent out invitations to a few select gamers via email.

“The purpose of this Technical Playtest is to gather information on our fundamental gameplay loop, technical performance, and stability. You don’t want to miss out on this because it will all be done in a closed setting and under a rigorous NDA. According to the invitation,

Fans should not expect to see the technical playtest aired or posted online due to the non-disclosure agreement.

Details of the playtest

Participants in the “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest will have the opportunity to try out various sorts of gameplay. Playtesters were sometimes given access to content before anyone else.

PC and new-generation gaming consoles PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will be eligible to participate in the future playtest. Playtests for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game are now unavailable. The technical playtest was supposed to take place in July, however it was pushed out to August.

DICE had stated that the release date has been pushed back in order to evaluate the game’s cross-play functionality. The technical playtest for “Battlefield 2042” will take place from Thursday to Monday, Aug. 16, for three hours each day.

Subscribers to EA Play who were not chosen for the technical test can still play the game before it officially launches. The “Battlefield 2042” Open Beta is set to begin in September, according to the game developer.

On October 22, 2021, “Battlefield 2042” will be released. The game will be available on PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles, as well as prior and new generations of Xbox gaming systems.