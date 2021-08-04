Technical Playtest Dates And PC Requirements For ‘Battlefield 2042′ Are Now Available

EA and DICE invited community members to register for the “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest on Thursday.

The technical playtest for “Battlefield 2042” was originally set for July, but was postponed to allow DICE to test the game’s cross-functionality feature.

The technical playtest is set to begin next week, according to an invitation extended to some community members. From August 12 to August 15, the gamers will be able to participate in six sessions.

According to the invitation, five playtest sessions will last three hours each, while the other will span nine hours. The technical playtest will collect information on “Battlefield 2042’s fundamental gameplay loop, technical performance, and stability.”

Those interested in participating in the technical playtest should sign up for EA Playtesting, which is still pending approval. Only PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will be able to participate in the tests. Furthermore, the playtest will be conducted in a secure setting, with participants needing to adhere to a tight NDA.

The PC system requirements for the next “Battlefield 2042” playtest have also been published by DICE.

The following are the recommended PC system requirements:

64-bit operating system Windows 10 is the latest version of Microsoft’s operating

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor (AMD)

Intel Core i7 4790 processor (Intel).

16 GB of memory

8GB of video memory

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (AMD)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (NVIDIA) graphics card

12 (DirectX)

The following are the minimal PC system requirements:

64-bit operating system Windows 10 is the latest version of Microsoft’s operating

AMD FX-8350 processor (AMD)

Intel Core i5 6600K processor

8 GB of memory

4GB of video memory

AMD Radeon RX 560 (graphics card)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is a graphics card made by Nvidia.

12 (DirectX)

Connection to the Internet Internet connection speed of 512 KBPS or better is required.

It’s worth mentioning that these are only for the technical playtest and not the final PC requirements for “Battlefield 2042.” The game’s final system requirements have yet to be released by DICE.

On October 22, “Battlefield 2042” will be released. For Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners, the basic edition costs $59.99. Owners of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will have to pay $69.99 for the game.