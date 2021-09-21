Techmate’s Approach to Our New Remote Reality.

The situation of the workforce today is almost unrecognizable. As the digital age dawned, the opportunity to work remotely became a more practical choice for many enterprises, and by the 2010s, we had access to an increasing number of remote working options.

Due to lockdown measures, remote working became compulsory in many parts of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck in 2020. For the first time, we were able to foresee a future in which the majority, if not all, of the workforce worked remotely using IT technologies. Many workers claim higher job satisfaction working from home due to shorter commutes, and many firms do not expect to revert to a majority in-person workforce in the future.

This new reality brings its own set of issues, including coordinating decentralized workforces without losing long-term efficiency. Offering technical support to a worldwide team is an important part of serving a dispersed workforce. What role does tech assistance play in the new era of remote work?

Techmate, an IT resource for dispersed workforces, has been booming under the leadership of co-founders Nicole Beales and David Brock, who saw the market’s demands.

Companies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada can use a specialized Techmate dashboard to get one-on-one IT support. Existing IT departments may find their resources stretched thin as a result of an expanding workforce, each of whom will face distinct issues due to their location.

Techmate serves as an extension of these IT departments, with its own IT staff available to assist them at all times. Normally, as a company’s workforce grows, it must acquire and educate new IT staff, but Techmate saves them the time, energy, and resources associated with all of this.

Desktop, hardware, network, audio/visual, projects, and staff augmentation are among Techmate’s six key support areas for employees.

Techmate helps with onboarding and offboarding of employees, as well as help desk support and in-person escalation for desktop users. Breaks and periods when split swaps or upgrades are required are handled to when it comes to hardware concerns. Network difficulties deal with setup and connectivity concerns. Common audio/visual issues, such as Zoom connectivity and general troubleshooting, can be addressed.

The Techmate team can manage site visits, infrastructure refreshes, and desktop reimaging on a regular basis.

Even in the post-pandemic society, it is apparent that the workforce is still important.