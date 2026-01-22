Tech vs. Privacy: Consumer Concerns Grow as AI Usage Expands

As artificial intelligence continues to enhance convenience in shopping and work, a growing number of consumers are voicing concerns about the privacy risks these technologies bring. On January 21, 2026, two major reports highlighted the increasing tensions between the benefits of AI-powered services and the growing unease over data privacy.

Consumer Privacy Concerns Surge

AI tools, including personalized shopping assistants and digital helpers, have significantly transformed consumer experiences. According to Capgemini’s annual global consumer trends report, nearly two-thirds of shoppers acknowledge that technology has made their shopping more efficient. However, many of these same individuals are increasingly worried about the level of personal data being tracked and used to tailor experiences.

The privacy paradox has become more pronounced. While most consumers acknowledge that the convenience of personalized recommendations and digital assistants is beneficial, they also fear the invasive nature of the data collection required to make these systems work. The report revealed that 70% of consumers are concerned about over-personalization and the extent to which their data is being used. In fact, over half of the respondents said they would consider switching retailers if it meant receiving better privacy protections.

These concerns align with findings from a 2023 Google and Carnegie Mellon University study, which showed that although most people say they value privacy, they often share their personal data anyway. Consumers are caught between the appeal of personalized services and the risk of exposing too much about themselves. The tension between convenience and privacy has never been more evident.

The Role of Generative AI in the Debate

Generative AI has added complexity to this ongoing issue. Consumers are increasingly seeking control over their digital interactions. Capgemini’s research found that three-quarters of consumers want to set limits on what digital assistants can do. Additionally, 66% of people trust AI more when the system clearly explains why it makes specific recommendations or takes certain actions.

Despite these attempts to gain transparency, trust remains in short supply. More than 70% of consumers are uneasy about how generative AI is using their data. The rise of AI-driven advertising has also raised alarms, with two-thirds of people expecting companies to disclose when ads are generated by AI. As Electrolux’s marketing chief, Nikos Bartzoulianos, emphasized, companies must prioritize respecting users’ privacy to maintain trust—failing to do so could lead to customers seeking alternatives.

From a business perspective, these findings underscore the importance of privacy and transparency. DataGuard, a privacy and security firm, emphasized that consumer behavior often contradicts stated privacy concerns, meaning businesses must work harder to build trust. Offering clear data policies, obtaining informed consent, and maintaining robust security measures can ensure that privacy is a core part of the customer experience rather than an afterthought.

For businesses integrating AI tools in the workplace, new risks are emerging. A report from LayerX revealed on January 21, 2026, that AI browser extensions are increasingly used in the workplace, with 20% of employees relying on them. Alarmingly, 58% of these extensions have high or critical permissions enabled, raising serious data security concerns. Poorly configured tools are a major vulnerability, allowing sensitive information to be exposed or misused.

The report also found that a third of data leaks can be attributed to improper configurations, leading to session-memory leaks or unauthorized access to third-party models. Experts are warning that businesses need to address these risks by ensuring proper authentication and configuration of AI systems. As Andras Cser, a VP at Forrester, pointed out, managing the flow of data between AI agents and human users requires specialized security measures to mitigate identity theft and fraud risks.

In a worst-case scenario, improper setup of AI systems can lead to breaches that affect entire organizational infrastructures. AI tools designed to transfer data across systems can inadvertently open up unmonitored paths, allowing attackers or careless users to gain access to sensitive information. Such breaches could escalate quickly, affecting everything from customer data to internal databases.

The growing integration of AI technologies into everyday life and business presents both opportunities and challenges. As consumer demand for personalization grows, so too does the need for stronger privacy protections. The key to maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving digital landscape will be companies’ ability to balance innovation with responsible data stewardship.

For consumers, the future of AI-driven technology will require businesses to build transparency and privacy protections into their core operations. For businesses, the task is clear: prioritize data security, respect consumer privacy, and adopt AI tools responsibly. Companies that fail to meet these expectations risk losing both trust and customers in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.