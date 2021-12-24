Taste the TV: A Japanese professor has developed a lickable screen that allows you to sample different flavors.

Taste the TV (TTTV) is a device designed by a Japanese professor that allows users to do precisely what its name says. The device is a lickable TV screen prototype that can imitate various food flavors. The technology not only advances the multi-sensory watching experience, but it also means that a user may eventually taste a cuisine prepared in a world-class restaurant’s kitchen thousands of miles away without ever leaving the house.

According to Reuters, Professor Homei Miyashita, who spent the past year developing the TTTV prototype, believes the technology would improve people’s interactions with the outside world, especially when people spend more time at home owing to the pandemic.

The idea, according to the Meiji University professor, is to allow individuals to have the feeling of eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world while staying at home.

The device operates with a ten-canister system that includes salty, sour, sweet, bitter, spicy, and savory flavors. Different combinations of flavors are sprayed onto a sheet of sanitary film, which is then rolled over the TV or tablet screen. After then, the user can take a lick of the sample.

According to BBC, Miyashita estimated that a commercial version of the TV would cost roughly $875 to produce.

With the support of roughly 30 students, the professor has already developed a number of flavor-related devices.

A fork is one of many instruments that can enhance the flavor of food. When it comes to remote learning for cooks and sommeliers, Miyashita believes the TTTV might be quite useful.

Miyashita is currently in contact with businesses to discuss how the spray technology might be used; this could imply that, in the future, consumers will be able to spray the flavor of pizza onto their crackers or the flavor of chocolate onto their bread every morning.

Consumers may now easily download music, and Miyashita expects that users will be able to download tastes from a platform in the future.

"I'm thinking of creating a platform where people can share their tastes from all around the world as 'taste content.'" In a Reuters video, Miyashita stated, "It's the same as watching a movie or listening to a music you enjoy." "I hope that in the future, people will be able to download and experience the flavors of cuisine from."